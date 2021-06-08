Stellar (XLM) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, Stellar has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $7.58 billion and $858.41 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stellar coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stellar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00063117 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00242647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.14 or 0.00220012 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.69 or 0.01246489 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00009985 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar Profile

XLM uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,134 coins and its circulating supply is 23,117,790,348 coins. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org . The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Stellar is a decentralized platform that aims to connect banks, payments systems, and people. Integrate to move money quickly, reliably, and at almost no cost. Supported by a nonprofit, Stellar's goal is to bring the world together by increasing interoperability between diverse financial systems and currencies. Stellar is a technology that enables money to move directly between people, companies and financial institutions as easily as email. This means more access for individuals, lower costs for banks and more revenue for businesses. Stellar Lumens is not mineable and does not use proof of work (PoW). Instead, Stellar uses SCP, the stellar consensus protocol. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Block Number), Stellar.org Dashboard (Total Supply) “

Buying and Selling Stellar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stellar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stellar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stellar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stellar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.