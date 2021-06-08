Stem (NYSE:STEM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stem (NYSE:STEM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $147 million-147 million.

Shares of Stem stock traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $31.05. 3,450,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,467,110. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.92. Stem has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

Get Stem alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Stem, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-driven clean energy storage services. It delivers and operates smart battery storage solutions that maximize renewable energy generation and help build a resilient grid. The company's Athena, a AI-powered analytics platform software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to automatically switch between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.