Step Finance (STEP) Price Reaches $1.08

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Step Finance has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $1.17 million worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Step Finance has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Step Finance coin can now be purchased for $1.08 or 0.00003290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Step Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00063686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00238680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.64 or 0.00222029 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $393.53 or 0.01202896 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,748.82 or 1.00103857 BTC.

Step Finance Coin Profile

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

Step Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Step Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Step Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.