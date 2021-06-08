Stephen Trundle Sells 11,575 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Stephen Trundle sold 8,425 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total value of $672,315.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Stephen Trundle sold 21,063 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $1,722,742.77.

On Friday, May 28th, Stephen Trundle sold 12,561 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,625.17.

On Friday, May 14th, Stephen Trundle sold 14,087 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $1,159,219.23.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total transaction of $1,283,829.18.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.63. The stock had a trading volume of 440,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,910. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 8.22 and a current ratio of 8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Alarm.com by 207.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

