StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
