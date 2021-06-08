StepStone Group (STEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 15th. Analysts expect StepStone Group to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:STEP opened at $31.38 on Tuesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $41.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

In related news, Director Mark Maruszewski sold 299,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $8,485,493.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,799,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,605,493.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Darren M. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,263,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,768,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,689,443 shares of company stock worth $104,485,026.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on StepStone Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on StepStone Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.