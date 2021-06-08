Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.78

Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.78 and last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. Steven Madden had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $871,693.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,681 shares of company stock worth $3,501,628 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Steven Madden by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,158 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

