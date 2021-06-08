Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 38,005 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

NYSE MRK traded down $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 236,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The company has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.