Stevens Capital Management LP Has $1.09 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 90.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,318 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 36.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Argus raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.83.

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.41. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,500. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $75.75 and a one year high of $187.93. The company has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.00.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 53,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $9,164,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $44,574.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,158.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,631 shares of company stock valued at $20,648,503. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.