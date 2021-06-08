Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.78 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 861 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,752.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,516.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,402.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,287.90. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,351.65 and a one year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

