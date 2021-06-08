Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,000. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.1% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 71,142 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.56. 91,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,418,721. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.61. The company has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $108.02 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

