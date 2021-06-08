Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 11,318 The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up about 2.0% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,027,036,000 after acquiring an additional 408,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115,450 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,499 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after purchasing an additional 90,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after purchasing an additional 97,605 shares in the last quarter. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GS traded down $4.62 on Tuesday, hitting $383.54. The stock had a trading volume of 49,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,844. The business has a 50-day moving average of $352.45. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 43.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.48.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

