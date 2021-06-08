Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 438,600 VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 438,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $14,255,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up about 7.9% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned 0.10% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.37. 481,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,175,355. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

