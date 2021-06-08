Stevens Capital Management LP Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,971,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $7,256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Alphabet by 876.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total transaction of $6,225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,998 shares of company stock worth $132,704,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,495.63.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $14.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,480.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,319.71. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,347.01 and a one year high of $2,468.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

