Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at Truist

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.65% from the company’s previous close.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

SFIX opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $21.60 and a 1 year high of $113.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after buying an additional 705,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,403,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

