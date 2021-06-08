Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 53.40% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.38. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $421,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,770,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,000 after acquiring an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

