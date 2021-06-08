Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at MKM Partners

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price lifted by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 33.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $67.75 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.26 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $1,832,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,001,778.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,744.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Invictus RG purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 144.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

