Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $59.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of SFIX opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $1,453,828.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,744.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 in the last quarter. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter valued at $1,109,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth $13,393,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 54,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

