Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,698,000 after buying an additional 454,401 shares during the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% in the first quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after acquiring an additional 705,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after acquiring an additional 783,345 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $119,403,000. Institutional investors own 54.58% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.