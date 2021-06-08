Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $55.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stitch Fix from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $21.60 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.38.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 3.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 136,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,571,000 after acquiring an additional 801,782 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 36.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 112,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 29,995 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at approximately $785,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

