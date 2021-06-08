Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Raised to $70.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.38.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 136,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $7,253,307.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 4,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $215,867.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,957,439.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102. 45.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. 54.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

