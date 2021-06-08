Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 4.97%.

SFIX stock opened at $57.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.38. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $113.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

In related news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $2,360,294.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,753 shares of company stock valued at $20,610,102 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SFIX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.71.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.