Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for June, 8th (AMKBY, CACI, COG, DKILY, DWMNF, EOG, EPAC, HARP, HLLGY, MGPUF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, June 8th:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Get AP Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a hold rating to a sell rating. The firm currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) was downgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dowa (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $105.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $88.00.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a buy rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $78.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $76.00.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $76.00.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a sell rating. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has $89.00 target price on the stock.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have $7.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.75.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Thomson Corporation is a leading provider of value-added information and technology to users in the fields of law, tax, accounting, financial services, higher education, reference information, corporate training and assessment, scientific research and healthcare. “

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY is a mini-mill that manufactures and markets semi-finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steels and other alloy steels. It also provides conversion services on materials supplied by customers that lack certain of the Company’s production facilities or that are subject to their own capacity constraints. “

Receive News & Ratings for AP Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AP Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.