Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for June, 8th (ARCB, BIIB, RYAM, SCND, SESN, SFL, SIC, SKM, SMLP, SPTN)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, June 8th:

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $85.00 price target on the stock.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a sell rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $440.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $415.00 target price on the stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Scientific Industries designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of laboratory equipment, including the world-renowned Vortex-Genie(r) Mixer, and produces and sells customized catalyst research instruments. The company, best known for its flagship product, the Vortex-Genie, is a world leader in the design and manufacturing of vortex mixers, shakers, and stirrers. The Company’s products are used primarily for research purposes by universities, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, clinics, medical device manufacturers, petrochemical companies and other related industries. It sells its products through Web site, catalogs, and laboratory equipment distributors. Scientific Industries is headquartered in Bohemia, New York. “

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

SFL (NYSE:SFL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SFL Corporation Ltd. owns and operates vessels and offshore related assets primarily in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom and the Marshall Islands. SFL Corporation Ltd., formerly known as Ship Finance International Limited, is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Select Interior Concepts, Inc. provides interior surface products for residential and commercial builders. The Company offers natural and engineered stone slabs, cabinetry, bathroom countertops, wall tiles, shower enclosures, towel bars and rings, paper holders, medicine cabinets and mirrors. Its primary operating subsidiaries and segments consists of Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “SK Telecom Co. is the world’s first commercial CDMA digital cellular service. As of September 30, 1997, they have provided the highest quality service for more than 4 million cellular customers which includes 2.3 million digital cellular customers, and 7.1 million paging customers. “

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “SpartanNash Co. is a food distributor serving military commissaries and exchanges in the United States. The company’s core businesses include distributing food to military commissaries and exchanges and independent and corporate-owned retail stores located in 44 states and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, the Azores, Bahrain and Egypt. It operates supermarkets, primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, No Frills, Bag ‘n Save and Econofoods. SpartanNash Co., formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc., is headquartered in United States. “

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is an outdoor sporting goods retailer. Its stores offer camping products, fishing products, and hunting and shooting products. The Company’s stores also provide clothing products, footwear products and optics, electronics, and accessories. It also carries a range of private label offerings under the Rustic Ridge, Yukon Gold and Sportsman’s Warehouse brands. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Midvale, Utah. “

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €32.00 ($37.65) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

