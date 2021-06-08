Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 539 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 937% compared to the typical volume of 52 put options.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $243,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 653,833 shares of company stock valued at $14,278,736. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 137,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 83,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 51,430 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,364,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after buying an additional 230,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ HARP opened at $15.27 on Tuesday. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.55 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The firm has a market cap of $496.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.61.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

