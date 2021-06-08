Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of American Financial Group Put Options (NYSE:AFG)

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,022 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,061% compared to the typical volume of 88 put options.

American Financial Group stock opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $56.73 and a 12-month high of $141.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.75.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $14.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total value of $561,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $36,642.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 207,955 shares of company stock valued at $27,022,785. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,110 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the period. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

