Strike 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.93 Million (STRK)

Strike (CURRENCY:STRK) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Strike coin can now be bought for about $42.58 or 0.00134845 BTC on exchanges. Strike has a total market capitalization of $123.49 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Strike has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00064067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00248290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.12 or 0.00228393 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $361.35 or 0.01144380 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,426.01 or 0.99523654 BTC.

About Strike

Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 coins and its circulating supply is 2,900,339 coins. Strike’s official Twitter account is @StrikeFinance

Buying and Selling Strike

