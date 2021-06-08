Strong (STRONG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.95 Million

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 8th. Strong has a market cap of $18.26 million and $1.95 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $132.06 or 0.00406455 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Strong has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00063418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.60 or 0.00238848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00222478 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $395.58 or 0.01217559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,521.72 or 1.00097749 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio . The official website for Strong is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

