StrongHands (SHND) Trading Down 47.9% Over Last Week

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 26% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. StrongHands has a total market cap of $452,661.25 and $1,087.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 47.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000053 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,556,459,319 coins and its circulating supply is 17,143,264,965 coins. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

