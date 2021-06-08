Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Shares Down 1.8%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.54 and last traded at $47.54. 128 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Sumco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.23.

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

