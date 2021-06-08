SureRemit Reaches Market Cap of $2.90 Million (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 8th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and $30,256.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SureRemit has traded down 25.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official website is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

