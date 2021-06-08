SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Tops $10.27 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 8th. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SushiSwap coin can now be purchased for $10.27 or 0.00031207 BTC on major exchanges. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $382.10 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00026928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $324.96 or 0.00987839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,290.32 or 0.10002289 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00051803 BTC.

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 223,282,617 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . SushiSwap’s official website is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

SushiSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

