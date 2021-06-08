Swiss National Bank Buys 20,800 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,213,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.23% of Hecla Mining worth $6,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,000. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL stock opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 302.77, a P/E/G ratio of 47.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $2.73 and a 12 month high of $9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.19.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Phillips S. Baker, Jr. sold 663,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $5,909,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles B. Stanley sold 46,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $420,695.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 816,418 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,243. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

