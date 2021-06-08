Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Rent-A-Center worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after buying an additional 469,755 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,947,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,783,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $170,512.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

RCII opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.38. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.25 and a 1 year high of $64.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.23 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

Rent-A-Center Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

