Swiss National Bank Purchases 600 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $6,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $3,338,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.86.

Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $175.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.06. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

