Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

OTCMKTS SSREY traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,293. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.