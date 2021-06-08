SWYFT One Day Trading Volume Tops $14,766.00 (SWYFTT)

SWYFT (CURRENCY:SWYFTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last week, SWYFT has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One SWYFT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. SWYFT has a total market capitalization of $15,893.57 and approximately $14,766.00 worth of SWYFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00072493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00026766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.38 or 0.00994447 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,227.65 or 0.09627728 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00050776 BTC.

SWYFT Coin Profile

SWYFT is a coin. SWYFT’s total supply is 750,000 coins and its circulating supply is 706,940 coins. The Reddit community for SWYFT is https://reddit.com/r/SwyftNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SWYFT’s official website is swyft.network . SWYFT’s official Twitter account is @OfficialSwyft and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SWYFT is medium.com/swyft-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Swyft was formed on November 20th, 2018, looking to solve the most common problems facing cryptocurrency adoption across the globe. Its vision is to not only enhance the user experience with any ability to earn a passive income but to also create the most compelling cryptocurrency ecosystem of the 21st century by driving the world's transition to a digital currency economy. This will be delivered through DApp (smart contract) design, payment gateways via platform modules and marketplace deployment. “

Buying and Selling SWYFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SWYFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SWYFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SWYFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

