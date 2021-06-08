Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Sykes Enterprises worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,467,000 after acquiring an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 763,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, CFO John Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $408,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP James T. Holder sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $38,956.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,824.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,956,593. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYKE opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.91. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $46.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.25.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

