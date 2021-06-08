SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Hits $0.0401 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $31,429.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can now be bought for $0.0401 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00506779 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004336 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00022115 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.34 or 0.01412816 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 143,972,143 coins and its circulating supply is 114,950,603 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

