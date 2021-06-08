SYNC Network (SYNC) Price Tops $0.0388 on Major Exchanges

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 8th. SYNC Network has a total market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $26,416.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00489773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004189 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020159 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.75 or 0.01401054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000402 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 144,194,326 coins and its circulating supply is 115,822,786 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

