Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NASDAQ:SYBX traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 3,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,877. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $5.11. The stock has a market cap of $179.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synlogic will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBX. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 74,574 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its therapeutic programs include SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria (PKU), as well as pre-clinical stage product SYNB1934 for the treatment of PKU; and SYNB8802 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Enteric Hyperoxaluria.

