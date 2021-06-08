Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.380-6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.04 billion-4.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.03 billion.Synopsys also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.750-1.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.99. The stock had a trading volume of 514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,473. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $176.15 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $249.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.