Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.03 billion-1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.380-6.450 EPS.

Shares of SNPS traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $254.99. 514,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,473. Synopsys has a 52-week low of $176.15 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $289.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total value of $1,710,438.40. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

