Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 5,156 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.80.

Shares of FMX opened at $86.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.63. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of -196.50, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.5771 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

