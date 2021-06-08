Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,705 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 10.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,970,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in BlackRock by 103.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 132.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $884.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $831.16. The firm has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $515.72 and a 12 month high of $890.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.52% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $886.08.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

