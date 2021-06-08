Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,805 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,805 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Graco by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Graco by 147.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $393,720.00. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 over the last three months. 3.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 20.99%. Graco’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

