Synovus Financial Corp Buys 728 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after acquiring an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197,789 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 698,810 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 132,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,261,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,862,000 after acquiring an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

SHW opened at $280.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.74. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $178.66 and a twelve month high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

