Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in CDW were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total transaction of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,995 shares of company stock worth $3,030,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.75.

CDW stock opened at $165.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.53. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

