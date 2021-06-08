Synovus Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,807,148 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $15,027,537,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,187,881 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,271,291,000 after acquiring an additional 66,263 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,674,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX opened at $494.66 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $406.50 and a 52-week high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $219.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.82.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.