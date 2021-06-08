Synovus Financial Corp Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO opened at $193.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $112.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $182.22. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $127.12 and a 12 month high of $195.02.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

