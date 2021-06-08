Synovus Financial Corp Has $4 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,293 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 14,171 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,546,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $545,310,000 after purchasing an additional 625,737 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 675.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $76.92 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.92. The company has a market capitalization of $140.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

